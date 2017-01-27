A Canadian organization has the goal to raise money to help re-build schools in Nepal destroyed by major earthquakes nearly three years ago.

On April 25, 2015, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Nepal. 9,000 people were killed and over 23,000 were injured. Over 900,000 homes were destroyed and entire villages flattened in the areas around Kathmandu. A second major earthquake severely damaged the area.

Another Brick in Nepal – Canada, has the goal of raising a minimum of $200,000 to re-build two elementary schools in the Nuwakot region of Nepal. Humanitarian and government aid is reaching Nepal, but Another Brick in Nepal’s focus is to reach out to the rural isolated areas that have yet to receive immediate assistance.

Alana Jones is from Victoria. She’s one of the volunteers who has traveled to Nepal to see the devastation firsthand.

Listen below to her interview on The Q! Afternoon Show sharing her experience.

For more information on the Another Brick In Nepal – Canada, click this link. You can also find their page on Facebook.