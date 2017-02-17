V2V Empress: Victoria To Vancouver In 210 Minutes

Downtown Vancouver and downtown Victoria are soon to be connected by ferry service once again, as the V2V Empress sets sail in May.

The vessel will sail between Canada place in Vancouver and Victoria’s Inner Harbour; trip time will be approximately 3.5 hours, and one way ticket prices will range from $120 to $240.

According to Ian Robertson of the Victoria Harbour Authority, the V2V Empress won’t be competing with BC Ferries. The new service is aimed at luxury travellers and cruise ship patrons — those who might otherwise travel via seaplane or helicopter. The more expensive fares include a three course meal, upgraded views and priority seating.

V2V Empress floatspersons are anticipating less choppy waters than have been encountered by previous efforts. The Royal Sealink Express operated for about 18 months before it sailed off into the sunset in 1993; Robertson says that the new service will have a better chance because, unlike the others, which were exclusively for transportation, the V2V Empress is being marketed as a tourism experience.

Meanwhile, Clipper Navigation is expected to unveil its own Vancouver-Victoria service next month.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS