The gents who comprise U2 are pretty well known for their philanthropy, both collectively and individually — and their latest gig has them giving a couple of fans a once in a lifetime experience while benefiting humanity.

The band are longtime supporters of AIDS charity (RED); together with that esteemed organization and Omaze, they’re giving two fans an opportunity to attend a private band rehearsal — and they’re tossing in airfare and accommodations.

Bono, who was recently honored by George Costanza‘s favorite magazine, Glamour, in their Women Of The Year list, tries to describe the promotion while The Edge delivers pun after groany U2 song title pun.

If you’d like to take a shot at winning, you can do that right over here. A ten dollar donation gets you 100 entries; if your motto is “go big or go home”, at the other end of the spectrum you can kick in $15,000 for 150,000 entries and a vinyl copy of Songs Of Innocence, signed by U2.

Love, Dr. Scott James

