Twin Peaks, the follow up to David Lynch’s early 90s cult- TV series will debut on May 21 on Showtime with a 2-hour premiere. Immediately after the premiere, episodes 3 and 4 will also be made available on Showtime’s digital platform.

The revival will consist of 18 episodes, with David Lynch having filmed the entire season as a movie. Except for the Episode 3 and 4’s early release, the show will air weekly.

Showtime president David Nevins called the new installment “the pure-heroin version of David Lynch.”

The new version of Twin Peaks sees original star Kyle MacLachlan return as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

At a recent Television Critics Association (TCA) event, Lynch was asked if the new Twin Peaks would consist of new storylines versus continuations of old ones, and Lynch replied, “I’m really not at liberty to talk about that.”

Is the new version of the show the “pure heroin” version of his original vision for “Twin Peaks,” as Showtime president David Nevins has said? “I hear heroin is a very popular drug,” Lynch answered.

The only real nugget dropped about the new season is that “the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days is very, very important for this,” Lynch said.

There were no plans to make more than the 18 episodes created for Showtime, but he added, “before I said I wasn’t going to re-visit it and I did. So you never say no. But right now, there’s no plans for anything more.”