How time flies: Tom Petty and his Heartbreakers have been rocking out for four decades — and next year, the band will celebrate that milestone by hitting the road once again. Eagles‘ Joe Walsh will open most of the shows, with Chris Stapleton handlng a few. As well, a couple of big boxes o’ Petty are on the way, containing the band’s entire discography shipped on 180 gram vinyl. Petty took the wraps off the tour last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a quirky throw from his recording studio:

TOUR DATES:

4/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center *

4/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena *

4/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Wireless Arena *

4/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

4/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena *

4/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

5/02 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

5/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre *

5/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

5/08 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ StateFarm Center *

5/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center *

5/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center *

5/23-30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

6/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

6/05 – Des Moies, IA @ Wells Fargo Areana *

6/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

6/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

6/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

6/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena *

6/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

6/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

6/17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Fest

6/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

7/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/02 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

7/05-06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Marcus Amphitheater #

7/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/18 – Detroit, MU @ DTW Energy Music Theatre

7/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

7/26-27 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

* with Joe Walsh

# with Chris Stapleton

That Toronto gig may not necessarily be the only one in The Great White North; more dates are forthcoming.

Love, Dr. Scott James

