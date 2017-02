We were lucky enough to talk with Channing Knull about the upcoming Wounded Warrior Run BC

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of 6 runners running 700KM, from Port Hardy to Victoria, to raise awareness and funds to battle PTSD. This year, our very own awesome roadie Chris is a team member!

(If anyone has the energy for this… why, it would be Chris!) If you would like to make a donation, please do so here. Thank you.



Here is where you can find route times and a really neato race tracker to follow the team when they start.