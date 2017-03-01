The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 030217: Hot

This week on The Q Morning Show, Ed Bain‘s giving you chances to win tickets to see Elton John at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre when you play Meltin’ For Elton at 715. Ed’s wielding the hair dryer to see how long it takes to melt various things, and let me tell you — it gets pretty hot in the control room.



So, on tomorrow’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to be playing songs with hot or heat in their titles. Got one in mind? Check in with me at noon tomorrow and call me or text me at 250 475 100.3.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel tomorrow.

Love, Dr. Scott “Toasty” James

