The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 021617: Dine Around And Stay In Town

The Big Tasty is almost here again: The Dine Around And Stay In Town gala launch is tomorrow at the Victoria Conference Centre, and then, more than 60 restaurants, hotels and bed and breakfasts will be taking part in this celebratory salute to succulent sustenance. Enjoy a selection of three course meals, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, for just $20 to $50 per person. And pamper yourself with a stay at a participating hotel, motel or B&B, with room rates from $89 to $149.

Ryan Awram and Kirk Mason will take The Q Afternoon Show on the road to the conference centre for the big gala launch tomorrow — and you can win Dine Around And Stay In Town meals on My Favorite Song this week.

I’m drooling so much I almost ruined my keyboard. Today’s Rockline Theme Thursday is all about eating and drinking; if you can think of a rock song which fits the criteria, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we toss some groceries down our necks, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today.

Love, Dr. Scott “Chomp” James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS