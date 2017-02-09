The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 020917: Family Day

Monday is Family Day in BC, and you can find out what’s going on during this statutory holiday at the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association website.



On The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday today, it’s all about family: we’ll be looking for songs with family members in their titles: mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, mamas, papas — you name it.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we have a family affair, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS