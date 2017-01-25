The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 012617: Guitars

One of the world’s most awe-inspiring guitar players, Eddie Van Halen, is 62 years young tomorrow; he had a few things to say about surviving addiction, why he’s still cranking out music, what he really thinks of David Lee Roth (and other ex-bandmates) and more in a Billboard interview a couple of years ago.



As a nod to Eddie, on tomorrow’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to be playing songs from bands or artists who are well known for their guitar expertise, and we’ll take unplugged or plugged, as you wish.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we do some windmilling, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel tomorrow.

Love, Dr. Scott “Stringbuster” James

