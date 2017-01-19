The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 011917: The Kids

Today on The Q Afternoon Show starring Ryan Awram you’re going to have a chance to acquire tickets to the completely sold out consumer tasting at the completely sold out Victoria Whisky Festival, during his live rock auction (rauction?). Check in with Ryan starting at 2, put in a bid, and you might just end up with a couple of the most coveted tickets in the city.



The proceeds from Ryan’s auction will benefit The Q’s TLC Fund For Kids, and those wee ones are what today’s Rockline Theme Thursday is about: we’ll be playing songs with kids or children (not babies) in their titles.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we kid around, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today.

Love, Dr. Scott “Childish” James

PS: Speaking of the kids, the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank is running low; they have about 4,000 ounces on hand, and would like to be up around 30,000 in order to meet the ever-increasing demand. If you’d like more information on how to donate, head over this way.