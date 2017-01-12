Long John Baldry could have been 76 today, had he not passed away in the summer of 2005. Who else do we miss? We’ll be hearing from them on today’s Rockline Theme Thursday, which will feature artists who are no longer with us. Solo artists who have passed on and bands which have lost a member will be eligible for airplay.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we remember, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Fire up the audio player below to hear some musical selections which would get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today.

Love, Dr. Scott “Great Gig In The Sky” James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS