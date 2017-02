With special guests: The Lumineers.

Thursday, August 17th at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver.

Tickets on sale: Tuesday, Feb 14th at 10 AM. Ticket Prices: $49, $89.50, $119, $175 plus FMF and Service Charges.

Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show will give tickets away from Tuesday, February 7th – Friday, February 10th. Be caller #100 to 250-475-1003 when we play a Tom Petty song between 6AM and 9AM to win.

~Graham