The Chair Recognizes The Senator From Michigan, Kid Rock

Kid Rock as a US Republican Senator? Maybe. According to insiders, he’s being eyed for a seat in the senate.

Rock, who’s a vocal supporter of the Republican Party, had his name brought up as a possible contender for next year’s Michigan senate race at a Republican party hootenanny last weekend. The seat in question has been occupied by Democrat Debbie Stabenow since 2000, but Donald Trump won the state in the 2016 election.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a member of the Michigan Republican Party suggested that Kid Rock would be a perfect candidate because he “has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image.”

As of post deadline, Rock had not responded to or commented on the endorsement.

