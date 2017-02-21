Stop The Microphones: Iceland’s President Would Make Pineapple On Pizza Illegal If He Could Get Away With It

There are those (such as moi) who adore it. There are those who despise it. And then, there are those who despise it so much that they wish they could use their powers as the President of Iceland to make putting it on a pizza illegal.

Oh, sweet-tart juicy crunchy pineapple. What have you done, beloved ananas, to deserve this shade from Mr. Guðni Th. Jóhannesson?

In what it refers to as a “political bombshell”, Iceland Magazine notes that the President over there is on record as saying he would ban pineapple as a topping on pizzas, if he were allowed to pass laws on his own. Apparently a flamefest erupted after the President was queried by students during a visit to a high school as to his position on pineapple as a topping, which is ostensibly a hot-button issue there.

The Internets quickly got wind of the controversial statements, and the situation began trending on Twitter, with hordes of individuals and entities chiming in on the contentious issue.

not only does iceland use entirely renewable energy but their president is also a WOKE BAE pic.twitter.com/EkGbjmwHL1 — eva (@myIoveiscooI) February 21, 2017 you can all stay in Iceland as well so us pineapple on pizza lovers can live in peace and tastiness pic.twitter.com/UOZ3g5shNp — Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) February 21, 2017 No ban here 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vmSJw5F1ew — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) February 21, 2017

I’m just glad we live in a country where pizza toppings are not at risk of discrimination based on their pineappleness. Additionally, I’m craving a Hawaiian pizza so much right now that I can’t even.

Love, Dr. Scott James

