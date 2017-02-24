Scott’s Friday QuickPoll™: Leeroy Stagger

Our fine pal Leeroy Stagger, who won our Peak Performance Project and took home $100,953 a couple of years ago, has let the feline out of the sack: he’s delivered the first single, I Want It All, from his latest album Love Versus, which comes out Friday April 07.

Leeroy, who has just signed with Canada’s iconic True North label, says in a media release that “the inspiration for ‘I Want It All’ came about after meditating on the idea of being grateful for what I have as opposed to the things I want or feel I need. It also acts as a call to action for artists today to speak truthfully or create truthful art.”

As for the album, “there is a lot of darkness and maybe a bit of cynicism on this album, but there is also more hope and joy on it than anything I’ve done in the past. My new album is my closest to a fully realized record to date. It’s also a milestone for me being the first recording made at my [Rebeltone Ranch] home studio in Alberta.”

Guests on Love Versus include Elvis Costello sideman Pete Thomas. The album was produced by Colin Stewart of New Pornographers and Dan Mangan fame; Leeroy will be playing some of it here in Victoria as he appears at Sugar with The Harpoonist And The Axe Murderer on Friday April 21.

Leeroy has given us two for the price of one — we have the original album version of I Want It All and a remix which he did with his old friend Steve Bays from Victoria’s Hot Hot Heat. Have a listen below and let me know which one you prefer.

The original album version:

The Steve Bays remix:

Thanks for voting; I’ll reveal the winner just before 2 this afternoon, and I’ll pass the results along to Leeroy as well.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS