The British Columbia government is now issuing permits for cutting down Christmas trees on Crown land, although a few areas — including southern Vancouver Island — are excluded. The Ministry Of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations website has phone numbers and addresses for district offices where you can get yourself a permit; some districts let you print one online.

Permits are free, but Christmas tree cuttin’ on Crown land is only allowed in authorized areas. Southern Vancouver Island is one of the excluded regions, due to high demand. In some areas, multiple trees can be harvested — others allow only one per family. As well, regulations regarding exactly where trees can be cut vary from district to district.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS