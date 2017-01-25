Scott James Chats With Blue Rodeo’s Bazil Donovan

by Scott James -

Blue Rodeo [The Independent]

He can hardly believe he’s been in a band for more than thirty years — but there he is.  Blue Rodeo‘s Bazil Donovan got in a phone booth and gave me a call yesterday, during which we talked about something which the band have in common with AC/DC and The Who, how to properly address the OCs in the band and more.  We also checked out some new music from the 1000 Arms album.

Blue Rodeo play Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre tomorrow night with special guests Ron Hawkins and The Do Good Assassins.  If you’re looking for a couple of last minute tickets, you may be able to find some if you trundle over here.

Here are your estimated set times:

  • Doors open: 7:00pm
  • Ron Hawkins and The Do Good Assassins: 800pm to 835pm
  • Intermission: 835pm – 900pm
  • Blue Rodeo: 900pm – 1100pm
  • Camera Policy: No SLR/DSLR (professional style) cameras and no audio/video recording of any kind.

