Scott James Chats With Blue Rodeo’s Bazil Donovan

He can hardly believe he’s been in a band for more than thirty years — but there he is. Blue Rodeo‘s Bazil Donovan got in a phone booth and gave me a call yesterday, during which we talked about something which the band have in common with AC/DC and The Who, how to properly address the OCs in the band and more. We also checked out some new music from the 1000 Arms album.

Blue Rodeo play Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre tomorrow night with special guests Ron Hawkins and The Do Good Assassins. If you’re looking for a couple of last minute tickets, you may be able to find some if you trundle over here.

Here are your estimated set times:

Doors open: 7:00pm

Ron Hawkins and The Do Good Assassins: 800pm to 835pm

Intermission: 835pm – 900pm

Blue Rodeo: 900pm – 1100pm

Camera Policy: No SLR/DSLR (professional style) cameras and no audio/video recording of any kind.

Love, Dr. Scott James

