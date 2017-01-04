Charles Manson, spiritual leader of a murderous ’60s cult, has been moved from prison to a hospital, according to media reports.

Manson, now 82, is reportedly seriously ill and has been moved from Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield. The state Corrections Department declined to confirm or deny the reports, citing state and federal medical privacy laws.

The 82-year-old is serving nine life sentences for his part in the 1969 Manson Family murders. Manson has been denied parole more than 10 times throughout the years. His next parole hearing is set for 2027.