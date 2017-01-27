Report: Butch Trucks’ Death Ruled A Suicide

On Tuesday, we got the unfortunate news that Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks had died at age 69. The cause of death was not determined at that point, but now more details have come to light, indicating that Trucks took his own life.

The Daily Mail reports that an unidentified woman called 911 at 602pm, with the dispatcher describing her as “hysterical” and saying that she was Trucks’ wife, and had witnessed him putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger. When police arrived at the home in West Palm Beach Florida, Trucks was still alive, but succumbed to his injuries minutes later.

There are indications that Trucks was going through some fairly serious financial struggles, according to Palm Beach County court records. He had to pay off an $800,000 mortgage six years ago — that forced him to sell his Palm Beach home for $2 million, which was about half of its actual projected worth at the time. As well, two liens were filed against his condominium last year by the IRS, since he owed more taxes from 2013 and 2014 in excess of $540,000.

