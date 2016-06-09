What do you do with the old tickets stubs from all the concerts you’ve been to over the years? Some of us have them shoved in a desk drawer, or nicely laid out in a scrapbook. There’s websites where fans can scan and upload their stubs. There’s even a market for collectible ticket stubs.

Longtime Q! listener Mike Harvey got in touch with the station saying he tucked away his ticket stub for The Tragically Hip’s first concert in Victoria in 1989. The Forge, now Distrikt, is the nightclub in The Strathcona Hotel. Mike recently decided to frame the ticket and has gifted this sentimental piece of memorabilia to 100.3 The Q!

Thanks a bunch, Mike. We’ll hang this proudly on the wall at The Rock Research Centre.

Were you at this early Hip show in Victoria on October 19th 1989? Post a comment and share your memory below.