The Allman Brothers Band co-founder Butch Trucks has passed away at the age of 69.

Trucks played drums throughout the Allmans’ 46-year on-and-off history. He died Jan. 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. No cause of death is indicated.

Butch founded the band alongside brothers Duane and Gregg Allman, bassist Berry Oakley, fellow drummer Jaimoe, and guitarist Dickey Betts in 1969. The Allman Brothers Band’s unusual line-up saw them perform with two drummers.

Trucks was with the group until they disbanded in 2014. His nephew Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band) played with the Allmans from 1999-2014.

Trucks is the third member of the original Allmans to pass away: Duane Allman died after a 1971 motorcycle crash, and bassist Berry Oakley was killed in a crash less than 13 months later.

Butch Trucks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1994.