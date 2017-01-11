I don’t know about you, but I think the worst thing about taking a shower is the endless decision-making that goes on beforehand. There you are, peering into the fridge, wasting precious minutes wondering which of those nine or ten beer brands you’re going to take with you into the shower this time.

Well, that’s history, my friend. Pang Pang Brewery and Snask Advertising over there in Sweden have come to your rescue with new Shower Beer — and yes, it’s exactly what the name says. It says Shower Beer right on the bottle.

But wait, you say. Why can’t I just pound my case of Lucky while I’m hosing myself off? Tsk, tsk. Your lack of thermodynamic knowledge will be your undoing. There’s nothing really special about the golden libation inside the Shower Beer bottle, although it seems to be getting thumbs up from people who had a few glugs of the first sample. The key is the bottle itself: at just 177.4 milliliters, it’s about half the size of the long lost and beloved Old Style stubby. And why? So you can toss it down your neck in the shower before all that hot water has time to warm it up, natch. According to spokesthings at Pang Pang — who have surely done the required amount of research — you can chug a Shower Beer in just three swigs. Because magic.

You might want to think twice about more swigs after the first three, though: Shower Beer clocks in at 10% alcohol by volume. That’s not quite mule-kick territory, but nineteen or twenty of those, and you’re really finished. Besides, you don’t want this happening. You just don’t:

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS