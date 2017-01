There’s this brilliant app that helps prevent bad tattoos and gives you an idea how it’ll look.

It’s called INKHUNTER!

It’s easy to use, first off (after downloading), draw a ‘smile’ on the part of your body where you want said tattoo (maybe don’t use permanent marker like I did):

upload a design or select one that you like and voila:

Clever. And you don’t end up with tattoos like these:

~Megan