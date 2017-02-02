Nickelback’s 9th album, Feed The Machine, is due out here on June 9th.
They uploaded the title track “Feed The Machine”. It comes out as what you come to expect from straight ahead Nickelback. Crunchy guitar riffs, catchy chorus loop. Very Nickelback.
They also announced a tour with several Canadian dates. Including Oct 1st at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
