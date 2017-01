I always like to know what’s leaving Netflix and when, prioritize what I watch. Here’s that list (which is pretty small):

February 1

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Life of Pi

Taken 2

February 2

This is Where I Leave You

February 7

A Most Violent Year

February 9

The Good Lie

February 16

Annabelle

February 25

Home

February 27

Still Alice

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan