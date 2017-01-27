Neil Young, Jackson Browne and Rush Pals Added To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Presenters List

When the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony fires up Friday April 07 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, previous inductees Neil Young, Jackson Browne and members of Rush will be doing some of the inducting.

They’ll say hello to new members of the Class Of 2017, with Young bringing on Pearl Jam, Browne anointing Joan Baez and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson welcoming Yes to the fold.

There are some solid ties there: Pearl Jam and Neil Young have had a mutual admiration club for many years, understandably enough given Young’s Godfather Of Grunge moniker — they did a memorable performance of Rockin’ In The Free World at the 1993 VMAs, and worked together on Young’s 1995 Mirror Ball album. Rush and Yes are both innovators in the progressive rock genre, with Rush on record as endorsing Yes. Several of Jackson Browne’s tunes have been covered by Joan Baez over the years, and they’ve shared a stage a number of times.

The 2017 inductees also include Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Tupac Shakur. Chic’s Nile Rodgers will take home the Award For Musical Excellence, and more presenters will be announced shortly. The ceremony will air on HBO, with broadcast details to be announced.

