Get ready for a massive dose of The Prince Of Parody: “Weird Al” Yankovic is plotting the release of a box set composed of everything from his 1983 self-titled debut to 2014’s Mandatory Fun, and of course the title of the box set is pure Al wryness: Squeeze Box.

Along with his fourteen studio albums, Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic also contains (more wryness) Medium Rarities, which is a bonus disc of Al-curated non-album tracks from throughout his career.

Squeeze Box sees all fourteen newly remastered albums in compact disc, 150 gram vinyl and downloadable formats, with six of the albums being made available in vinyl format for the very first time. The set is stashed in a package which is a replica of Al’s cherished accordion, with each album nestled in one of its bellows. It also features a 100 page book containing rare and previously unpeeped photos and memor-Al-bilia.

Preordering is underway via “Weird Al”‘s PledgeMusic page; punters who order early will get Yankovic updates and other bonus content, and the box set is scheduled to hit the stores this fall. The Platinum Vinyl edition will run you about $CAD625; the considerably more thrifty CD iteration is about $263. Or, if you prefer the rarefied atmosphere of super limited editiondom, you could raid petty cash for $1975 and get one of 27 vinyl test pressing sets, signed and numbered by Al.

Oh, wait — there were only three of those left as I wrote this. Never mind.

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic



“Weird Al” Yankovic (1983)

“Weird Al” Yankovic In 3-D (1984)

Dare To Be Stupid (1985)

Polka Party! (1986)

Even Worse (1988)

UHF – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Other Stuff (1989)

Off The Deep End (1992)

Alapalooza (1993)

Bad Hair Day (1996)

Running with Scissors (1999)

Poodle Hat (2003)

Straight Outta Lynwood (2006)

Alpocalypse (2011)

Mandatory Fun (2014)

Medium Rarities

