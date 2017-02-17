Midnight Oil Return To The Road After More Than Two Decades

Midnight Oil, the darlings of socially conscious rock and roll fans in their Australian homeland and beyond during much of the 80s, lost their primary creative spark and powerful voice when frontman Peter Garrett left in 2002 to pursue a political career, first as a Labor Party MP and then Minister For The Environment, Heritage and The Arts.

He’s now back in the fold, and yesterday, The Oils clambered aboard a ship to announce their Great Circle 2017 tour, which will see them circling the globe beginning and ending with intimate pub gigs in their home city of Sydney. The tour includes stops in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall on Saturday May 20 and the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Friday June 02.

Also coming from the band: three archival box sets, including a collection titled The Overflow Tank, which will feature more than fourteen hours of previously unreleased material.

30 shows around the world comprise the tour during the northern summer, including Sao Paulo’s Espaço das Americas, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, London’s Hammersmith Apollo and The Olympia in Paris. They’ll also visit New Zealand for the first time in 20 years.

For more details, head to the Midnight Oil website, mate.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS