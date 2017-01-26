Need a Egg McMuffin® at 3pm? Done. Bacon & Egger® at 5pm? Done.

All-day breakfast at McDonald’s will launch in Canada on Feb. 21, a year after it was rolled out in the U.S. At A&W restaurants, the launch comes Feb. 27.

At McDonald’s, reportedly up to $13,000 per location was spent to add new equipment to handle the all-day breakfast menu, including toasters and separate fresh-cracked egg cookers, apart from the grills where chicken and beef are cooked.

John Betts, president and chief executive officer, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. said he doesn’t know whether the menu expansion might work in the other direction, with hamburgers and other lunchtime items being offered in the morning.

A&W tested the all-day breakfast option at 40 of its restaurants last year and said it received tremendous response, especially from millennials. People have different schedules and traditions around when people eat have changed over the years, said Susan Senecal, A&W’s president and chief operating officer.

According to market research firm NPD Group, data shows 1.24 billion of the 6.5 billion visits to Canadian restaurants between December 2015 and November 2016 took place during breakfast.

McDonald’s and A&W aren’t the first major fast-food outlets to offer all-day breakfasts nationwide. Starbucks Canada has offered breakfast during all its regular store hours in Canada since 2008, according to The Canadian Press.