Some David Bowie fans have launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a three-story statue to honor the late music legend that will feature a lightning bolt design similar to the iconic cover of his 1973 album “Aladdin Sane”.

Organizers of the campaign say they are in contact with Bowie’s teams in New York and London about the statue, which would be located in Brixton, south London, where he was born.

“Standing across the road from the equally famous Electric Avenue, the memorial will be a defining part of this most iconic neighborhood,” organizers wrote. “At once completely out-there and utterly down-to-earth.”

