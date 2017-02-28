Live Gig Marvelousness Score According To Joey Kramer: Aerosmith 1, Rolling Stones 0

TL;DR: The QuickPoll™ is down there at the bottom of the page.

According to Aerosmith‘s drummer Joey Kramer, the moniker “World’s Greatest Rock And Roll Band” is misplaced — at least, if we’re talking about live performances.

Speaking to hacks at Classic Rock Magazine recently, Kramer posited that his band are better live than The Rolling Stones. “First of all, as far as Aerosmith goes there is no band that has been around for almost 50 years that still has the original five guys in the band,” he said. “Everybody is always raving about the Stones, saying the Stones this and the Stones that. I’ve never cared for the Stones. They never had anything to offer me musically, especially in the drumming department.”

Apparently not quite finished with the shade, Kramer continued, “The Stones is not the original band and I do not care for them. I think if you came to see an Aerosmith concert, people would realise that we play so much better than them that it’s silly because they’re not so good live. Yeah, they are what they are and all of that, but I don’t think there’s a band out there today that does what we do.”

Aerosmith assured fans that they were plotting “one of the greatest rock and roll shows ever seen” for their upcoming Farewell tour, and teased a few “surprises”. Chatting to NME about what they might have in mind, guitarist Brad Whitford didn’t elucidate much. “Probably trying to not eat too much food and get fat. No, I mean we love putting on shows. We seem to fill out the rest of it with lights and whatever else we do. We usually come up with a pretty good plan. We’ve squeezed the life out of this little thing called rock and roll. I don’t know how much new or different you can do. There’s some pretty incredible stage shows that have happened overt the last … I mean the thing that U2 did … It’s pretty amazing, pretty amazing.”

As for the setlist: “We would like to do some more deep cuts. We’ll see how that goes, it’s very hard to get everybody to agree on certain things. We’ve basically done the hit-parade our whole career, and there’s a lot of really great deep tracks that have been neglected. It would be nice to bring some of that stuff out. I think people would appreciate that.”

Last year, Aerosmith revealed that their 2017 Aerovederci UK and European tour would be their swan song, and would feature a headline performance at Download Festival with System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro.

Here’s where you chime in.

