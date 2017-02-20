Just A Couple Of Beatles And An Eagle In A Studio

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr got together in a recording studio yesterday, along with Joe Walsh — and Ringo’s publicist has confirmed that we’ll hear the results of that collaboration on Ringo’s upcoming album.

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017 And look out Joe W. came out to play what a day I’m having peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇🤣☯🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/8xQt2j5OLn — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

The former Beatles last hooked up on Ringo’s 2010 album Y Not. Paul played his trademark bass on Peace Dream, and supplied vocals for Walk With You.

