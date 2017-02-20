Just A Couple Of Beatles And An Eagle In A Studio

by Scott James -

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney [Mirror]

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr got together in a recording studio yesterday, along with Joe Walsh — and Ringo’s publicist has confirmed that we’ll hear the results of that collaboration on Ringo’s upcoming album.

The former Beatles last hooked up on Ringo’s 2010 album Y Not.  Paul played his trademark bass on Peace Dream, and supplied vocals for Walk With You.

Love, Dr. Scott James
RSSSubscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS

NO COMMENTS

Leave a reply