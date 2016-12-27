Precisely fifty years after the release of thier debut self-titled album, The Doors will get their own day, as January 04 is declared Day Of The Doors in Los Angeles. The proclamation will be made by Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Mike Bonin during a public hootenanny at Pacific and Windward Avenues, where the iconic Venice sign is located. Founding Doors John Densmore and Robby Krieger will be in attendance, as will relatives of the late Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison.

The Doors are arguably Los Angeles’ most famous band. After assembling in the city of Venice, they went on to be hailed as one of the definitive voices of the 60s and influence generation after generation. Their story has been told in countless books and films, including Oliver Stone‘s infamous 1991 eponymous effort, and the well-received 2010 documentary When You’re Strange, narrated by Johnny Depp. The Doors’ debut, released on January 04 1967, is still regarded as one of the greatest debut albums in rock and roll.

Says Densmore, “Very apropos that The Doors are jumpstarting our 50th in Venice where we started. Our songs sprang up out of the Pacific like beautiful, edible silver fish … and apparently the world took a big bite.”

“Venice is a place where many have chased their pleasures or dug their treasures. It is a place that birthed The Doors and taught us all to cherish the funky, weird, and world-renowned vibe that Jim, Ray, Robby, and John helped make famous,” said Mike Bonin. “I am very happy to be amongst the feast of friends celebrating The Doors’ 50th anniversary, and I thank the band, their management, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce for making this celebration possible.”

Love, Dr. Scott James

