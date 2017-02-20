Innovative Dubai Skyscraper Says: Come On, Baby — Let’s Do The Twist

You can always count on those engineers over there in Dubai to be cooking up something marvelous: the world’s largest human-made island, the world’s largest shopping center and the world’s tallest building, and more.

We ain’t seen nothin’ yet, though. Dubai may soon be the home of the world’s first rotating skyscraper. It was born from the imagination of architect David Fisher of Dynamic Architecture — an 80-story, 388 meter tower with floors which can rotate 360 degrees in either direction. He got the idea for it about ten years ago while looking out the windows of the Olympic Tower in New York City. “I noticed that from a certain spot you could see the East River and the Hudson River, both sides of Manhattan,” he says. “That is when I thought to myself: ‘Why don’t we rotate the entire floor? That way, everybody can see both the East River and the Hudson River, as well as Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.'”

He first pitched the idea nine years ago, but nobody chomped on it. Now, Dynamic Architecture is on a mission to get the building, which has been dubbed the Dynamic Tower and would be among Dubai’s tallest, up by 2020.

The rotating floors aren’t the only technological marvel involved. Residents would be able to use voice activated systems to spin their apartments — “Okay, Dynamic, spin” — and the building’s energy would be supplied by about 80 wind turbines between floors and solar panels on the roof. As well, an elevator inside the core would allow residents to bring their cars up and park them next to their apartments.

There’s no word on how much this monstrous project will cost, but developers suggest that prices for individual apartments could range from $US4 million to $40 million, which is referred to by many in Dubai as “petty cash”.

Fisher hopes this will be the start of a sea change in the way architects think about their profession. “An architect should design buildings that adjust to life. They should adapt to our space, our functionalities and our needs that change continuously — and even to our sense of beauty, itself in continuous motion.”

