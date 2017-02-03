A full length documentary on the life and times of Eric Clapton is in the works

Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars will feature never-before-seen footage of the rock and roll legend. The filmmakers plan to touch on more than just the music in Clapton’s life; it the documentary plans to look at his struggle with drugs and alcohol and the tragic death of his son in 1991.

“Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film – his commitment to the Blues, its traditions and originators is absolute from his earliest day,” says director Lili Zanuck. “He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone, and physical appearance through various incarnations from sidemen to leader to musical journeyman.”

The filmmakers also have unique access to Clapton’s extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on and off stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings, and personal diary entries.

No release date has been set for the documentary.