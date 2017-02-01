Imagine Dragons unloaded their new single “Believer” on Tuesday (January 31st) after teasing fans about the new track late last week on Twitter.
“First things first, Imma say all the words inside my head/ I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been,” vocalist Dan Reynolds sings in the opening verse, his words sounding closer to a rap or spoken word with the way he’s structured them.

