A Lot Of Actors With No Sense Of Humor Might Have Pooh-Poohed This Role

But don’t let anyone ever tell you that Sir Patrick Stewart doesn’t have a sense of humor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revered actor has signed on to be part of the voiceover cast for the forthcoming The Emoji Movie from Sony Pictures, which could be up for an Oscar, if there’s an Oscar category for Most Product Placements Crammed Into A Single Film. Other voice talents include T.J. Miller, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Coolidge, Maya Rudolph, James Corden, Steven Wright and Rob Riggle.

What’s Sir Patrick voicing? This:

That’s right. One of the most beloved classically trained actors in the solar system is voicing a pile of poo. Albeit a lovable pile of poo.

I can’t believe I just typed “poo”.

The Emoji Movie hits fans theaters Friday August 04; here’s a peek, with Steven Wright losing his — uh — bubbling over with his usual hyperactive enthusiasm as he introduces the film.

Love, Dr. Scott James

