A plant discovered in Baja, Mexico by a group of researchers has been named after rock icon Jimi Hendrix: Dudleya Hendrixii – Hendrix’s Liveforever.

Why Jimi Hendrix specifically? Because Mark Dodero of RECON Environmental was listening to “Voodoo Child” when he saw the plant.

They’re hoping that naming the endangered plant after Hendrix will bring it recognition. The goal is to protect the area as local farming practices, amongst other factors, are a threat.

Here’s the article in Scientific American.

~Megan