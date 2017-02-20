Hasbro Is Killing The Monopoly Thimble And The Blood Is On Our Hands

The little silver thimble has been representing Monopoly players since 1935, but Hasbro doesn’t care. The toy company is terminating the thimble, after online sewing accessory haters voted to kick it to the curb in favor of a more hipster modern token during a recent contest.

An effort to update the classic game has been underway for some time. Voters selected eight finalists out of 56 new playing pieces and eight classics, and we’ll find out on Sunday March 19 just what made the cut and what didn’t. Among the possibilities: a hashtag, various emojis and a rubber ducky. The winners will begin showing up in Monopoly sets this summer.

The last time Hasbro placed the fate of one of the tokens in the mitts of Tah Internetz, the iron got the heave-ho and was replaced by a cat. Which may or may not be of the grumpy persuasion..

One of them’s going to be a poop emoji. I just know it.

Love, Dr. Scott James

