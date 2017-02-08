Chickenfoot is now streaming its first new song in five years, called “Divine Termination.”

The tune is included on the supergroup’s upcoming best-of collection titled Best + Live on March 10th. In addition to favorites from their two studio albums, the set will also contain over 90 minutes of live music from the group, which consists of ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, guitar icon Joe Satriani and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
Some nice guitar work from Satriani…
