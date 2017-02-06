Hater. The new dating app that connects you to people through mutual dislike of things such as: cilantro (here-here), Mondays, fedoras, etc.

It works like Tinder except you swipe on topics instead of people.

CEO Brendan Alper says, “What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona. We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles.”

The app launches just in time for Valentine’s Day (or not, if you hate V-Day) on February 8th.

