Eric Church Cancels 25,000 Allegedly Scalped Tickets, Rereleases Them To Actual Fans

Eric Church doesn’t have a whole lot of patience with those who buy up larage numbers of concert tickets and then attempt to sell them at inflated prices. Ahead of the kickoff of his 63 date tour across North America starting this Thursday, he’s cancelled about 25,000 tickets which were allegedly bought by scalpers, and rereleased them to fans. And it was no easy task: it involved going through hundreds of pages of sales reports and nailing scalpers, one ticket at a time.

Says his manager, Fielding Logan at Q Prime South, “We’ve been doing this for a while, but not quite on this scale.”

Together with a crew of interns and employees, Logan searched for telltale purchase patterns indicating scalpage. That would include multiple purchases on one credit card, or people in one state buying tickets for a show in another state.

“Occasionally we catch someone who we thought was a scalper, but turned out to be a dedicated fan,” says Logan. In such cases, Logan asked the buyer to appear in person to present ID and pick up their tickets at will call. “When most of the big brokers heard about those in-person requirements, they just walked away,” he said.

It’s not known how the ticket cancellations will affect ticket resales on sites like StubHub. Spokesthings there wouldn’t reveal how many Eric Church tickets had been sold through their sites. “In the rare occurrence a buyer runs into an issue, StubHub will find replacement tickets or offer a full refund,” said Glenn Lehrman of StubHub. “We are confident in our ability to get people who bought tickets on StubHub into his shows.”

StubHub certainly isn’t doing a lot of pearl-clutching over lost revenue due to attempts to sidestep the secondary market. January’s Q4 earnings report showed record revenues of $279 million, which is a 20 percent increase over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Eric Church isn’t sitting around waiting for action from the feds: he’s bought proprietary software which is used to sniff out sketchy sales. “This is the most resources I’ve ever seen dedicated to fighting scalpers,” says tour promoter Louis Messina with The Messina Group, who are promoting Church’s Holdin’ My Own Tour. “They manually have to go through each transaction to scrub the list. It’s a ton of manpower and money that Eric won’t recoup, but he’s doing it because he believes it’s the right thing to do.”

Some players in the secondary market are doubtful that the efforts will have much of an impact, if any, on major brokers. “It’s short-sighted because it drives prices up on the tickets that weren’t canceled,” says Patrick Ryan with Eventellect, a brokerage firm which buys and sales tickets in bulk. “The most nefarious brokers are the ones who are most able to look like a fan.”

Logan says the situation has Church and others re-evaluating how to price their tickets. He says he was amazed when he found out that Church’s platinum tickets, which usually start at about $260, were on the secondary market for as much as three times their face value.

“We need to do a better job pricing all of our tickets,” he said.

