Ed and I are thinking of pitching our Money Launderin’ Machine to the dragons… or maybe this little gem here:

But I am sure you have a way better idea!

DRAGONS’ DEN will be holding open auditions in Victoria at Marriott Inner Harbour (728 Humboldt St.) on March 11th from 11AM to 6PM and are looking for the next big thing for their series on CBC Television.

DRAGONS’ DEN gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls – the Dragons. Successful pitchers will have a chance to earn real investment – from the Dragons’ own pockets. They’ll be looking for the biggest and best deals from coast-to-coast.

~Graham