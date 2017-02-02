He was the first Canadian to walk in space, the first to operate the Canadarm, flew two space shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station.
An international sensation Col. Chris Hadfield harnessed the power of social media to make outer space accessible to millions, infusing a sense of wonder into our collective consciousness not felt since humanity first walked on the Moon.
You can see him live with the Victoria Symphony.
When: Friday, March 24 at 8PM; Saturday, March 25 at 2PM and 8PM
Where: Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street
Admission: Tickets starting at $32.00 can be purchased here.
I was lucky enough to interview Mr.Hadfield awhile back and he is a pretty cool cat.
(This interview is a couple years old and the dates don’t apply to him coming this March… just a cool old interview)

