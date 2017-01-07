Well, it’s about that time again…time to bring your tree to the chipper.

But where to take it now that it has fulfilled its Christmas Destiny? Good news – you have a whole bunch of options this weekend and next!

Pick your favourite charity or just find one near your house so you can drag what’s left of your tree down the sidewalk (no doubt leaving a trail of brown needles behind).

Here’s a big list of fundraisers around the CRD.

~Shayne

PS: If there are any trees reading this, don’t worry. As you can tell by the name, the “chipper” is a fun, happy place.