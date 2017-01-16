It was great news for longtime fans of Fleetwood Mac when the news came out that Christine McView was rejoining the band. Now Lindsey Buckingham and McVie put the finishing touches on a duet album. The album is due out in May.

“All these years we’ve had this rapport, but we’d never really thought about doing a duet album before,” Buckingham told the Los Angeles Times. “There is that album that I did with Stevie back before we joined the band [1973’s Buckingham Nicks], but other than that, it’s all been Fleetwood Mac or solo.”

Who better to have as sessionmen on the album than the Fleetwood and Mac of Fleetwood Mac? Working with them are drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. Stevie Nicks has reportedly not contributed to the album. She’s been on her own solo tour with opening act the Pretenders.

The McVie & Buckingham album will be McVie’s return to music after over a decade of stepping back from the band.

“I suppose I wondered if I believed in myself,” she said. “But I was like, ‘Go for it, Chris. Go for it.’ And, you know, a better thing’s never happened to me. I’ve reconnected with the band, and found a fantastic person to write with. We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.”