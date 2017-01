They’re back! Renton, Sick Boy, Spud, and Begbie in Trainspotting 2. 20 years after the original came out, we get to see how the characters fared in life.

Director Danny Boyle brought the original players back. It’s loosely based on Porno, Irvine Welsh’s sequel to Trainspotting. John Hodge once again adapted the book into the screenplay.

Here’s what T2 looks like:

The Worldwide release is February 10th although it won’t likely hit local theatres until March. ~Megan