Cameron Crowe’s Seattle-Centric Grungefest Singles Soundtrack Returns With Additional Music

The soundtrack for Singles — Cameron Crowe‘s 1992 romantic comedy examining the lives of Generation Xers in early 90s Seattle — is getting a refresh.

A new two-disc deluxe edition of the soundtrack will include previously unreleased songs by (among others) Chris Cornell, Mudhoney, Paul Westerberg and Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready. Shipping date for the album is Friday May 19.

Says Crowe in a media release, “The album itself was always designed to be sort of an anti-soundtrack, more like a souvenir and a simple mixtape of some of Seattle’s finest. It really is and was a tribute to those hard-working bands that welcomed me to their city with open arms, and the music so many still love so much. Anyway, here we are now revisiting Singles, the film, as well as the soundtrack … expanded with a special tip of the hat to the fans of the original release. Included are unreleased and raw elements that helped shape the experience of making the movie back in 1991. Hope you enjoy the trip back as much as I did – viva Seattle!”

The package will be offered online and in two-CD and two-LP iterations, and includes a bonus disc of previously unreleased music and other nuggets — some of which are songs heard in the film but not included on the original soundtrack release. The vinyl edition will carry all of the original music and will come with the bonus material on CD.

Treats for rarity afficionados include Chris Cornell’s 1992 Poncier EP, which includes an early version of Spoonman. There’s also Touch Me I’m Dick, done by the film’s fictional Matt Dillon-fronted grunge band Citizen Dick — which counted among its members Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament. The song is snark-laden sendup of Mudhoney’s Touch Me, I’m Sick. Crowe supplies liner notes and a track by track examination of the songs.

The original soundtrack album was released in the summer of 1992 and was massively popular, shifting more than two million copies. Songs making their debut on it included Would? from Alice In Chains, and Pearl Jam’s Breath and State Of Love And Trust. It was home to Westerberg’s first official work following the breakup of The Replacements. Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson also appear as The Lovemongers with a cover of Led Zeppelin‘s The Battle Of Evermore.

Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc The First

01. Alice in Chains – “Would?”

02. Pearl Jam – “Breath”

03. Chris Cornell – “Seasons”

04. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart”

05. The Lovemongers – “Battle of Evermore’

06. Mother Love Bone – “Chloe Dancer”/”Crown of Thorns”

07. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual”

08. Pearl Jam – “State of Love and Trust”

09. Mudhoney- “Overblown”

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody”

11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – “May This Be Love”

12. Screaming Trees – “Nearly Lost You”

13. Smashing Pumpkins – “Drown”

Disc The Second

01. Citizen Dick – “Touch Me I’m Dick” (first time on CD)

02. Chris Cornell – “Nowhere but You” (Poncier)

03. Chris Cornell – “Spoon Man” (Poncier)

04. Chris Cornell – “Flutter Girl” (Poncier)

05. Chris Cornell – “Missing” (Poncier) (first time on CD)

06. Alice In Chains – “Would?” (live) – (first time on CD)

07. Alice In Chains – “It Ain’t Like That” (live) – (first time on CD)

08. Soundgarden – “Birth Ritual” (live) – (first time on CD)

09. Paul Westerberg – “Dyslexic Heart” (acoustic) – (first time on CD)

10. Paul Westerberg – “Waiting for Somebody” (score acoustic) – (previously unreleased)

11. Mudhoney – “Overblown” (demo) – (previously unreleased)

12. Truly – “Heart and Lungs”

13. Blood Circus – “Six Foot Under”

14. Mike McCready – “Singles Blues 1” (previously unreleased)

15. Paul Westerberg – “Blue Heart” (previously unreleased)

16. Paul Westerberg – “Lost in Emily’s Words” (previously unreleased)

17. Chris Cornell – “Ferry Boat #3” (previously unreleased)

18. Chris Cornell – “Score Piece #4” (previously unreleased)

