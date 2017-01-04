Around our parts, Rock The Shores has become a popular summer music festival. If you’re up for a mega road trip, Coachella music festival is a household name.

But have you heard of BottleRock?

BottleRock Napa Valley is a 3-day music festival held in the heart of California’s wine country. It also features wine (obviously), craft brew, and celebrity chef appearances. It’s held over Memorial Day weekend, May 26 through May 28.

The lineup for the 2017 edition of BottleRock was unveiled Tuesday morning (Jan. 3), revealing Foo Fighters and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers included as the weekend’s headliners.

Along with the headliners, more than 80 other artists will perform over the BottleRock weekend, including Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Silversun Pickups, Live, Barns Courtney, and Mavis Staples.

The first incarnation of BottleRock was held in 2013. Last year’s festival featured headliners Stevie Wonder and Red Hot Chili Peppers.